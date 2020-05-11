BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,316 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,723,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.60% of CarMax worth $577,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $76.69 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

