BlackRock Inc. Sells 316,440 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,551,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.20% of Loews worth $611,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

L has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.