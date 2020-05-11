BlackRock Inc. Sells 124,138 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $578,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $162.52 on Monday. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

