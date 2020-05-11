BlackRock Inc. Sells 109,353 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.65% of BIO-TECHNE worth $701,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $270.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $271.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

