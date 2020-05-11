BlackRock Inc. Purchases 767,482 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.13% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $686,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAP opened at $38.89 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.