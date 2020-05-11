BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,022,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $650,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.