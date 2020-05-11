BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $639,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,998,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.