BlackRock Inc. Has $678.73 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617,313 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of VICI Properties worth $678,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after acquiring an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in VICI Properties by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 93,399 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

VICI stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

