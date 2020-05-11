BlackRock Inc. Has $638.09 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.60% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $638,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,860,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $180.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $281,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

