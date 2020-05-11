BlackRock Inc. Has $625.35 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $625,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

