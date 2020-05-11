BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.36% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $578,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,258,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11,658.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 336,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

NYSE VNO opened at $39.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

