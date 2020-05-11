BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,311,307 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.62% of Westrock worth $702,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Westrock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE WRK opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

