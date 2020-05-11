BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $573,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

