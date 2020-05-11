BlackRock Inc. Acquires 837,255 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $606,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,039,000.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

HSIC stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

