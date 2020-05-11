BlackRock Inc. Acquires 350,425 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,425 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.83% of Campbell Soup worth $672,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,513,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,340,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 570,237 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

