BidaskClub Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

BSRR opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

