Bessemer Group Inc. Has $502,000 Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,847,594 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $738.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 49.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.