Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,050 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 254.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.03 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

