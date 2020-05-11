Benchmark Boosts ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $51.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $761.37 million, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

