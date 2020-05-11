Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDC opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

