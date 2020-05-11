Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 221.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $6.46 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.