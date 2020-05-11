Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

