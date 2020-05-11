Barclays Cuts Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wendys in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

WEN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Wendys by 192.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 259,616 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

