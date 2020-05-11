Bank of America Boosts Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wendys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after buying an additional 150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

