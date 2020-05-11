Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 83.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

