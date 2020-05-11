Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $862.81 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,186. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

