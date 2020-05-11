Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $184.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 191.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

