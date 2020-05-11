Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.35.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $184.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 191.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
