Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BCEL opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Orwin purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,394.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 42.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 149.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

