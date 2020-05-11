Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $38.68 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,930.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

