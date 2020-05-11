AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,010.63 ($105.38).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oddo Securities cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,553 ($112.51) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84). The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion and a PE ratio of 74.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,515.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

