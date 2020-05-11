ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 245.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of ASGN worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASGN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

