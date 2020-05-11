Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $65.46 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

