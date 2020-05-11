Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $8.60 to $10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,577 shares of company stock worth $295,361 over the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

