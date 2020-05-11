Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 207.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,191 shares of company stock worth $1,273,546 over the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

APPN opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.93. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.