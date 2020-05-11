ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

