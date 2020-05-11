Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.76). Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($3.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after buying an additional 716,988 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 355,264 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.