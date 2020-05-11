Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

