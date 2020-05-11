American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

NYSE AWK opened at $118.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

