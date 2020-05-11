AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,664 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

