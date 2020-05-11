AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 102.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 22,173,211 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,342,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,857,000 after buying an additional 2,414,851 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

