Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

