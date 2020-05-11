Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,324,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $417,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

