Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
