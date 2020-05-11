Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

