Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.