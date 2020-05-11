ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.03

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$9.03 ($6.40) and last traded at A$8.88 ($6.30), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.88 ($6.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of A$6.95.

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

