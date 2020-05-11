Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.95 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €2.95 ($3.43) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €4.25 ($4.94) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.59 ($7.66).

EPA AF opened at €4.07 ($4.73) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.20. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

