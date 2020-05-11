Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an average rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
