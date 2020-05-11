Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an average rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

