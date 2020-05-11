Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of AEIS opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,453,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,227 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

