Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.60.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.